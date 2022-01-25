FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two Fort Drum soldiers are in Texas competing in a national competition.

On January 24, the 2022 U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition officially began in Fort Hood, Texas.

This competition is held annually to challenge “the Army’s best medical personnel” in simulated operational environments. According to competition organizers, “today’s operation environment requires Army medics to be agile and adaptive.”

Two-soldier teams are challenged physically and intellectually over a five-day period. All compete to be named as the most technically competent, physically and mentally tough medic team in the Army.

Representing the 10th Mountain Division on Team Sixteen were two Medics from Fort Drum. This included Sergent Edwin Robles and Staff Sergeant Gregory Yacovou.

According to the Army, to qualify for the competition, Soldiers must have previously earned the Combat Medical Badge or the Expert Field Medical Badge.

Last year’s competition was held at Fort Gordan, Georgia and named 4th Infantry Division Soldiers Sergeant Tyrel Trainor and Specialist Anchor Jennison as the winners.

This 2022 Army Best Medic Competition will conclude on Friday, January 28, 2022. Winners will be named on the final day of the competition.