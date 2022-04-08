FORT BENNING, G.A. (WWTI) — Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum are competing in the Army-wide Best Ranger competition.

The Lieutenant General David E. Granger, Jr., Best Ranger Competition has officially kicked off in Fort Benning, Georgia.

This is the 38th annual celebration of this competition is based on the motto “Never Shall I Fail” and challenges teams of two U.S. Army Rangers to compete in “grueling” tasks such as pond swimming, machine gun events, ruck marches, and more.

The competition is held over a three-day span and eventually determined the best two-man team from the entire United States Armed forces.

In the 2022 competition, six Fort Drum soldiers, making up three teams will be participating in the event. The three teams are comprised of soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion and 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

The competing soldiers representing the 10th Mountain Division are listed below:

1st Lieutenant Joby Cosgrove, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion

Sergeant Jeremy Ronzo, 2nd Brigade Combat Team

1st Lieutenant Samual Sutera, 2nd Brigade Combat Team

1st Lieutenant Wyatt Hoyes, 2nd Brigade Combat Team

Staff Sergeant Santiago Gonzales, 1st Brigade Combat Team

Specialist Connor Cunningham, 1st Brigade Combat Team

The 2022 Best Ranger Competition officially began on Friday, April 8 and will conclude on Sunday, April 11, 2022.