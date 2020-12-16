Fort Drum soldiers deliver holiday support to North Country organizations, healthcare workers

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers helped to support local organizations and frontline workers during the holiday season.

Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division chapter of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club recently donated food and support for a “special delivery” to two organizations on December 15, 2020.

The soldiers filled a van with food and delivered products to the staff at United Helpers in Ogdensburg and the Salvation Army in Watertown. The food was originally purchased by Fort Drum officially for a socially distanced Fall Celebration which was eventually cancelled.

Acting Senior Commander Brigade General Brett Funck stated that they wanted the food to help support the local community.

“This food was brought to support an event to thank the community, and although I don’t think any of us could have anticipated that it would ultimately be enjoyed by front line health care workers, I can’t imagine any other scenario where it meets its mission more successfully,” shared Brig. Gen. Funck.

The donated food aimed to give back to healthcare workers in Ogdensburg and provide meals for residents in Watertown.

According to Watertown Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Karen Smullen, the food donated by Fort Drum will help to feed their daily guests.

“This was an unexpected and welcome surprise,” said Major Smullen. “We can provide 150 to 200 meals a day, and this is really going to help us out a lot,” she said. “This is a specialty we’ve never served before, so I think it’s a quality meal that our guests are really going to enjoy.”

First Sergeant Raymond Huff also shared his experience supporting the two organizations.

“As members of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club, we are always looking for ways to support the community, and contribute something positive,” said Huff. “Doing something like this makes me proud of our organization, our Army and Fort Drum.”

10th Mountain Division Band visited the United Helpers senior living facility on Dec. 16 to play holiday tunes for the staff from the parking lot during a shift change (photo: 10th Mountain Division)

Additionally, members of the 10th Mountain Division Band visited the United Helpers senior living facility on Dec. 16 to play holiday tunes for the staff from the parking lot during a shift change.

