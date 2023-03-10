FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — More deployments have been confirmed for the 10th Mountain Division.

The 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team is set to replace the Ohio Army National Guard’s 37th Infantry Brigade Combat team, according to a press release from the Department of the Army.

The 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is currently deployed in support of the Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve. The Combined Joint Task Force is located in the Middle East and supports missions in Iraq and Syria.

This deployment is expected to take place this summer and the Army stated that this is a regular rotation of forces.

However, it was not specified the number of soldiers that will be deployed or how long the mission will last.