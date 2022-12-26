FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Personnel working on Fort Drum have been asked to not report on December 26, according to Fort Drum’s website.

The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued a “Do Not Report Order” for all non-essential military and civilian personnel scheduled to work on Monday, December 26. According to the posting, this is due to extreme snowfall in and around Fort Drum.

Officials have also banned visitors from accessing the installation until further notice.

The following services on Fort Drum will remain closed on December 26:

Child and Youth Services Facilities

All gyms

The Commissary

The Guthrie Clinic

All Troop Clinics

OB/GYN Clinic at Samaritan

All Dental Clinics

However, military and civilian mission-essential, emergency-essential, and weather-essential, including those identified as snow removal personnel were directed to report as scheduled.

Jefferson County remains under a no unnecessary travel advisory until further notice.