FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum personnel have again been ordered not to report for the fourth day in a row, according to an update on the military base’s website.

The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued a Do Not Report Order for all military and civilian personnel on Tuesday, December 27.

Officials said the roads are now in a “red” status, which is designated for government vehicles. Community members are still urged to stay off the roads.

Due to conditions, the Plummer Access Control Point. The following services will also be closed on Tuesday:

Child and Youth Services

The Guthrie Ambulatory Healthcare Clinic

Troop clinics

OB/GYN at Samaritan

All dental clinics

All gyms

However, the Commissary and AAFES facilities are open for those in need of essential items or supplies.

Military and civilian mission-essential, emergency-essential and weather-essential, including snow removal personnel should report as scheduled.