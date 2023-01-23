FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers stationed at Fort Drum may be deployed to Europe in the near future, according to a press release from the Department of the Army.
Elements from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division and the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters are being prepared for potential deployment, the Department said in the press release.
According to officials, these elements would backfill units currently stationed in Europe.
The Department of the Army released the following statement regarding the potential deployment:
This potential deployment would not constitute a change to current force posture levels. It would ensure the United States continues to be well positioned to provide a robust deterrent and defensive posture alongside our Allies across the European continent. The United States will continue to adjust its posture as needed in response to the dynamic security environment.Department of the Army, January 21, 2023