FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum received an early holiday gift Friday night.

Roughly 100 soldiers within 10th Mountain Division Headquarters returned from a nine-month deployment.

As soldiers landed at the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, families from near and far waited anxiously at the Magrath Sports Complex on Fort Drum.

Sarah Weaver and her husband drove from Northern Virginia to greet their son Specialist Tyler Weaver.

“It was kind of a challenge he wanted to accept. To grow and travel, and see what opportunities would come for him,” Mrs. Weaver said. “He’s a medic in the Army and so he was really focused on helping others and doing what he could to help the Army.”

Specialist Weaver joined the Army three years ago. This was his first deployment and he mainly served in Poland.

“It feels great to be home,” SPC Weaver expressed moments after he reunited with his parents. “Poland was a blast. I would definitely go back. But it’s definitely good to get home right about now.”

10th Mountain Division Headquarters was deployed to Europe to support NATO allies. Division Commanding General Major General Gregory Anderson commanded the mission.

“The 10th Mountain Division’s operational security force assistance efforts were fundamental to increasing readiness and combat capability from Finland to Bulgaria”, MG Gregory Anderson said in a statement.

While deployed, soldiers conducted 137 total engagements throughout Europe and the Caucasus region, which included 10 NATO corps- / division-level engagements, 24 division-level warfighting mentorship events, 42 individual and collective training events, and 53 meetings and conferences to increase Allied capacity to fight from the division level to the individual level.

“The 10th Mountain Division being the most deployed division in the Army is returning from a really important mission,” Division Deputy Commander of Support Colonel (P) Matthew Braman added. “And that mission was, without questions, to deter Russian aggression. And so they did a phenomenal job doing that.”

According to Colonel (P) Braman, this deployment will also make the history books.

“So the 10th Mountain Division has not been back to Europe as a division headquarters since 1945,” he explained. “So to have the Division as it was first formed back in Europe, doing a mission vital to national security is historic. And so it was pretty amazing.”

The flight of soldiers that landed on December 8 was the second round to return from this deployment. The final wave will redeploy to Fort Drum during the third week of December.