FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is tackling issues faced by its military families.

On November 29, the Women Warriors of the Mountain peer-mentor group hosted a panel discussion, which focused on the Army’s new policy on parenthood, pregnancy and postpartum.

Panelists discussed the Army’s previous policies and how they impacted their lives.

“My husband and I are looking into invitro fertilization right now,” Lieutenant Colonel Jess Reis, a panelist shared. “I don’t know that that’s something that I would look into in the old army. In the army where I had my six and my eight-year-old.”

The new policy, Army Directive 2022-06 was issued in April 2022. The 23-page document detailed new benefits for pregnant soldiers, newly expecting parents and families postpartum.

All parents, including birthparents, spouses, adoptive parents, surrogates, etc., were granted 12 weeks of non-chargeable parental leave. This must be taken within 365 days of birth but does not have to be consecutive.

Pregnant and soldiers and postpartum soldiers are also exempt from physical fitness requirements for one year after the child’s birth.

“It does allow you to focus just more on your mental health and your overall wellness,” Major Ashlie Franzosa, a mother of two toddlers explained. “And getting back into a state of physical fitness and not having to worry so much about balancing your responsibilities as a leader.”

The 12-week parental leave also applies to deployed soldiers.

“They are making sure that that soldier is going to be home at least two weeks prior to the due date,” Panelist Laura Wence explained.”

Once soldiers return from deployment for parental leave, they are given the option to stay home for the entire 12-week period, or continue deployment.

As a veteran and senior spouse of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Wence said she wished these policies were implemented when she had her children.

Oftentimes Wence and her husband were on opposite deployments. Her husband was also deployed when her first son was born.

“Before these policies, it was really heartbreaking to, you know, have children and young children,” Wence expressed.

The new policies also limit duty shifts, deployments, field training and mobilizations for new mothers.

Fort Women Warriors of the Mountain is continuing to educate soldiers and leaders on the installation. With hopes to ensure soldiers don’t sacrifice priceless moments.

“It’s really important that all service members who are parents, not just the birthing parent, have that opportunity to bond with their child and really be able to show back up to work, ready to perform duties, not having to worry about life back at home,” Major Franzosa expressed.

The full Army Directive 2022-06 can be read below.