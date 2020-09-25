Fort Drum soldiers to be deployed to Afghanistan

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has announced the official rotation of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
The Department of the Army announced on September 24 the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, stationed at Fort Drum will be deployed to Afghanistan. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team will replace the 1st Brigade Combat Team.
According to the Department of the Army, this is part of the U.S. commitment to Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and is a regular rotation.
