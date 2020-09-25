Fort Drum soldiers to be deployed to Afghanistan

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has announced the official rotation of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

The Department of the Army announced on September 24 the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, stationed at Fort Drum will be deployed to Afghanistan. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team will replace the 1st Brigade Combat Team.

According to the Department of the Army, this is part of the U.S. commitment to Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and is a regular rotation.

