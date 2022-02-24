FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers from Fort Drum traveled out west to honor the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division.

Over President’s Day weekend, Soldiers from Fort Drum’s Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment and other members of the Division traveled to Colorado to train and honor the history of the 10th Mountain Division.

This was part of an annual tradition called Vail Legacy Days and parades, which is held every President’s Day weekend.

According to Fort Drum, the celebration is hosted by the Vail Ski Resort, which was founded by Pete Seibert. Seibert served as a sergeant in the 10th Mountain Division and trained as a ski instructor and alpine skier at Camp Hale, Colorado.

After being injured in combat during World War II, Seibert returned to Colorado and later opened Vail Ski Resort, which is one of over 60 resorts founded or managed by 10th Mountain Division veterans.

While in Colorado, soldiers trained with members of the 10th Special Forces Group and the 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment Colorado National Guard. Soldiers trained on cross-country skiing, fixed-line ascents, rappelling and patrol considerations.

Participating soldiers also conducted a “Staff Ride” to Camp Hale, where original 10th Mountain Division Soldiers trained before fighting in Italy during World War II.

More photos of the training are included in the gallery below: