FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division is set to host its annual D-Series Winter Challenge this week.

Beginning January 18, over 550, nine-soldier teams across the Fort Drum installation will compete in a nine-mile ruck movement with winter-focused graded stations, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs.

Officials said that stations will include a stress shoot, medically treating a hypothermic casualty, installing tire chains on a military vehicle, a ski challenge, knot tying, rappelling, a weapons station, employing Ahkio sleds as a member of a squad, and finishing with a history test on the D-Series

The competition is held annually to test soldiers on their alpine, physical fitness, mental toughness and competitive spirit. It also is linked to commemorate the hardships the original 10th Light Division endured to prepare for combat.

However, these events will require soldiers to cross roads on the military installation.

Fort Drum officials urged drivers to be alert for soldiers. Bomporto Bridge will also be closed on January 18 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 19.

The 10th Mountain Division’s annual D-Series will conclude on Thursday, January 19.