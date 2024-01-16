FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is used to extreme winter.

But lake effect snow, ice and destructive winds can be shocking for military spouses.

Liz Smith, a spouse within the 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team has dealt with snow before, but this is her first time as a solo parent during the winter months.

“It’s a lot harder with kids,” Smith expressed. “I will tell you, this is a very different a very different experience than it was when he left before on just like a regular rotation.”

The 2nd Brigade Combat Team has been deployed throughout the Middle East since July 2023, amid ongoing tensions in the area.

Adding more stress for those back home, as many younger spouses have faced winter weather for the first time.

“When you have really little kids, it’s like, you know, balancing trying to keep them inside or something while you’re trying to do snow removal alone on top of everything else,” Smith explained. “They’re also handling a one-man show.”

It’s been a community-wide effort to help dig everyone out, as Jefferson County has been hit with a Nor’easter, destructive winds and lake-effect snow all in the first few weeks of 2024.

But the 2nd Brigade Combat Team is also looking for snow removal volunteers through Project Evergreen. A program that assigns individuals to a spouse while their soldier is deployed.

“The mild winter had us a little bit fooled. And so with Project Evergreen, a lot of spouses didn’t sign up,” Smith said. “Even the heavy winter can continue into March. So if we could get more volunteers to help spouses because when soldiers come home, it is going to be towards the end of winter when we wouldn’t need the snow removal help anymore.”

Volunteers for Project Evergreen can sign up anytime online or contact Laura Wence at commandospouse@gmail.com.

The 2nd Brigade Combat Team is slated to return to Fort Drum by late winter, early spring 2024.