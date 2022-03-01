FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum will begin hosting spring religious services for its soldiers and families this week.

This includes observations of holidays for the Catholic, Protestant and Jewish practices. Services will officially begin on March 2 and continue throughout the spring through until the Easter holiday.

All Catholic and Jewish services will be held at the Main Post Chapel. All Protestant services will be held at the Riva Ridge Chapel except Easter Gospel and Easter Chapel Next. The location of these are specified in the schedule.

The full spring religious services schedule on Fort Drum is listed below and broken down by religious practice.

Catholic

Ash Wednesday March 2 Noon and 5:30 p.m.

Reconciliation April1 5:30 p.m.

Stations of the Cross Friday’s 5:30 p.m.

Holy Thursday April 14 6 p.m.

Good Friday Stations April 15 2 p.m.

Good Friday April 15 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil April 16 8 p.m.

Easter Mass April 17 9 a.m.



Protestant

Ash Wednesday March 2 Noon

Ash Wednesday March 2 6 p.m.

Holy Thursday (Lutheran) April 14 6 p.m.

Good Friday (Lutheran) April 15 6 p.m.

Easter (Gospel): PO Valley Chapel April 17 10 a.m.

Easter (Chapel Next): Main Post Chapel April 17 11 a.m.

Easter (Traditional) April 17 11 a.m.

Eatser (Lutheran) April 17 9:30 a.m.



Jewish