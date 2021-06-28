Fort Drum suspect allegedly stabs 2 Watertown men in head, leg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local authorities are continuing to investigate a stabbing that occurred in Watertown on Saturday night.

City of Watertown Police Department Detective Sergeant Joseph A. Guiaquinto confirmed that a stabbing occurred on Faichney Drive on June 26.

According to Detective Sergeant Guiaquinto, Rayshawn Ellis, 24, of Fort Drum allegedly used a knife to stab a victim in the head. This caused a laceration and resulted in the victim being transported to Samaritan Medical Center.

Additionally, Ellis was also alleged of stabbing a second victim in the leg and arm which caused arterial bleeding. The victim first was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment, but later received further treatment at Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

Subsequently, Ellis was charged with Assault in the first degree, a Class B Felony; Assault in the second degree, a Class D Felony; and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A Misdemanor.

Ellis was arraigned in Watertown City Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond.

Watertown Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Those with information are asked to contact Detective Gibbs at 315-782-2233.