Smoke from Canadian wildfires near Fort Drum, New York, June 7, 2023 (WWTI/Isabella Colello)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division have addressed concerns amid ongoing air quality health warnings.

These health warnings were first issued on Monday, June 5 as health quality conditions worsened due to traveling smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Air quality conditions downgraded from unhealthy, to very unhealthy to hazardous in some areas, based on data on the Air Quality Index. Individuals in areas with very unhealthy and hazardous air quality levels were encouraged to wear masks when outdoors.

Subsequently, on June 7, masks were made available to Fort Drum Garrison employees, according to Fort Drum Public Affairs Director Julie Halpin

As for the military side, 10th Mountain Division Chief of Public Affairs Lieutenant Colonel Josh Jacques released the following statement:

As of now we continue to follow the same general health guidance as everyone else in the community. Leaders at all levels are encouraged to monitor conditions and implement measures for the health of the force. LTC Josh Jacques, 10th Mountain Division

Additional information will be released when made available.