FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is representing New York State.

Abigail Frimpong, a teen who lives on Fort Drum and a sophomore at Indian River High School, has been named Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s New York State Military Youth of the Year, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs.

This award was introduced in 2013 and recognizes outstanding teens in military communities globally who are a part of Boys and Girls Clubs of America-affiliated Youth Centers.

“This was an achievement I never expected to have, and I am so delighted to have this opportunity,” Abby said in the press release. “Being the Military Youth of the Year for New York felt like I was proving to myself what I could do, and it impacts my life constantly.”

Abby visited Fort Drum’s Youth Center years ago, Public Affairs said, but she remains to be an active member. She participates in the sewing and crochet club, cooking club and anime club.

The teen also was involved in the Ups Driving Course and the Boys and Girls Club of America Junior Staff.

“The Fort Drum Youth Center is like my second home,” Abby said. “Not only have I built bonds with the people there, it has become a safe and nurturing place for me to develop into who I am today.”

Abby also told Public Affairs that she has learned a lot from the programs and clubs at the Youth Center.

“They have taught me to be resilient, respectful, open-minded, and inquisitive,” she said. “And to question what I don’t understand and to not be afraid to learn new things. So, I am very lucky to have a place like the Youth Center.”

At school, Abby is a member of the Tri-M Music Honors Society where she participates in performances and community service activities. She also plays volleyball and recently joined an art club.

Abby’s brother, Michael Frimpong won the title of NYS Military of the Year in the previous two years. She said she decided to apply for the competition following Micheal’s encouragement.

“I knew my parents wanted me to apply, but Michael explained that I could really do it,” she said in the press release. “He knew I would work hard enough and try my best at least, so he definitely influenced my decision to apply. He told me to make sure I could recite my speech at any time and to practice with a variety of people outside my family.”

This is the third consecutive year that a Fort Drum teen has been chosen for this honor, which comes with a scholarship and a chance to earn the title of National Military Youth of the Year.