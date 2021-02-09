Fort Drum temporarily closes child care center due to new COVID-19 case

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A major Fort Drum facility has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Fort Drum Garrison Commander Jeffery P. Lucas announced on Tuesday that a staff member from Child and Youth Services Po Valley Child Development Center tested positive for the coronavirus. Due to this, the Department of the Army has temporarily closed the center through February 17, 2021.

According to the Garrison Commander, this is a precautionary measure. Army Public Health Nursing has begun contact tracing. Those directly affected, including soldiers, family members or staff, will be notified.

Additionally, Fort Drum confirmed that Child and Youth Services will continue to follow strict standards of sanitation for the prevention of virus spread.

Families and staff were notified of the facility closure by Child and Youth Services on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, and signage was posted at the Center.