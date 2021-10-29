Fort Drum to begin world-class ‘Mountain Peak’ training on Nov. 1

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — One of the largest military training exercises will begin on the Fort Drum installation on Monday.

Fort Drum Public Affairs confirmed on Friday that the 10th Mountain Division will begin its “Mountain Peak” training exercise on Monday, November 1.

According to Public Affairs, Mountain Peak is a “world-class training exercise and is designed to “evaluate subordinate units and prepare them for real-world combat missions.”

During the training, Soldiers will focus on warfighting skills, which will include convoy movements, field site setup, soldiering tasks, command and control and air-assault operations.

Fort Drum also highlighted that during Mountain Peak, units within the 1st Brigade Combat Team will participate in training, while members of the 2nd Brigade Combat Teams, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade and 10th Sustainment Brigade provide support.

Training is expected to result in both increased activity and noises levels in the area surrounding the military base. Training areas will also be closed to recreationists during this time.

Beginning on October 30, heavy military traffic, including Soldiers in vehicles and on foot is possible between U.S. Route 11, State Route 26 and County Route 30. The highest activity is expected during the early morning hours on November 1 and November 2, as well as throughout the day on Wednesday, November 10.

Mountain Peak is expected to conclude on Fort Drum on Wednesday, November 12, 2021.