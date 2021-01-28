Fort Drum to benefit from U.S. Army’s $1.1 billion deal to accelerate housing improvements

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum’s Mountain Community Homes will benefit from the U.S. Army’s $1.1 billion deal with Lendlease to accelerate improvements to housing communities on six installations.

Lendlease, a private management firm, owns and operates more than 26,000 Army homes and is one of seven private housing partners with the U.S. Army.

Planned improvements will vary by installation and will include new homes, exterior and interior renovations, and demolition of outdated homes.

“Service members and their families put their trust in us to provide quality homes and community resources, and this out year development work will enable us to continue delivering on that commitment,” Phillip Carpenter, Lendlease Communities chief operating officer, said. “Alongside Army stakeholders, Lendlease has dedicated numerous resources to ensure we efficiently roll out improvements across thousands of homes, and further uphold our mission to create communities where our military families live, work and thrive.”

According to U.S. Army Material Command, each Army installation has long-term sustainment plans that include capital repair, replacement and reinvestment.

“This funding will allow us to implement planned improvements in some of our older homes here on post, much sooner than anticipated,” said Col. Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander. “It really demonstrates the long-term commitment Lendlease has made here to the quality of life of our Soldiers and Families and the sustainment of Fort Drum as an installation of excellence.”