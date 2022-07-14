FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Plans are in place for Fort Drum’s annual emergency response exercise.

According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, this exercise will be held on July 19 and July 20 and is conducted to assess the installation’s emergency response and recovery capabilities.

This year’s exercise will be based on a severe weather scenario, requiring personnel to practice disaster response and recovery procedures.

During the exercise, Fort Drum personnel as well as other North Country agencies will respond to simulated incidents. This will result in an increased volume of police, fire and EMS vehicles on base.

Additionally, the Mount Belvedere Gate will be closed from 9:45 a.m. to noon on July 19 as a part of the exercise. Motorists should plan to use an alternate gate during this time period. The Cerjan, Gas Alley and Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield gates will all be open to regular traffic.

Fort Drum personnel and family members enrolled in the installation’s ALERT! notification system will receive phone, text and email alerts before and during the exercise.

Soldiers can register themselves and their Family Members for emergency notifications through their Unit S1 or by calling (315) 772-6070.