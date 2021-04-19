Fort Drum to discontinue single-point COVID-19 screenings at all clinics

Col. Jeffery Lucas receives the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 12 at the Occupational Health center in Guthrie Ambulatory Health Care Clinic from Sgt. Gregory Yacovou, a medic with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI). Lucas joins several senior leaders to set the example at Fort Drum about the importance of getting vaccinated to fight the pandemic. Fort Drum Medical Activity personnel, health care workers and first responders were among the first community members on post to get vaccinated, in accordance with the Department of Defense phased vaccine distribution plan. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Entry and screening changes will begin on Tuesday at all clinics on Fort Drum.

Fort Drum Medical Activity Commander Colonel Robert Heath confirmed that starting April 20, the Fort Drum MEDDAC will discontinue single-point screenings at all clinics. According to Colonel Heath, beneficiaries and staff will no loner be required to have their temperature taken or wear a wristband prior to entry.

“As more and more people elect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the transmission rates in our community remain relatively low, we’re not out of the woods, but we can begin to ease those mitigation measure that we’ve put into place,” stated Colonel Heath.

Colonel Heath also confirmed that additional entrances at the Guthrie Clinic will be open for use by both patients and staff. Both entrances at the Primary Care Clinic will also be open for use.



All changes will go into effect on April 20, 2021.