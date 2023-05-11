FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students from across the region are invited to visit Fort Drum next week.

On May 16, the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum will host Army Career Day on the military installation, according to a press release from 10th Mountain Division Public Affairs.

The event will introduce students to Fort Drum, the 10th Mountain Division and Army career opportunities. Career Day will feature live training demonstrations and static equipment displays. Students will also have the opportunity to interact with active-duty soldiers.

Over 1,200 students from school districts in Jefferson and Lewis counties are expected to be in attendance, public affairs said.