FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 10th Mountain Division will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Fort Drum Magrath Sports Complex at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.

The 10th Mountain Division Deputy Commander of Operations, Col. Kendall Clarke will preside over the ceremony. Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Joe McLaughlin who served as the commandant of the Fort Drum Noncommissioned Officer Academy will be the guest speaker.

This ceremony honors veterans who fought for freedom, and those who continue to serve and sacrifice for this great nation. Veterans Day is a reminder that people are the U.S Army’s people greatest strength and taking care of them is our priority.