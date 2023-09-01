FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum will open cemeteries for visitation on Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

There are a total of 13 cemeteries located on the installation, with 10 of those accessible without entering the Fort Drum cantonment area. Community members wishing to visit the cemeteries located on Fort Drum’s ranges can do so anytime between 8 a.m. and sunset on Labor Day and do not need to stop at Range Control to obtain a vehicle pass for that day.

The three cemeteries within the gates – Cooper Cemetery, Quaker Cemetery and the gravesite at LeRay Mansion all require a pass for visitors to enter the installation. Individuals may obtain a pass inside the Visitor Control Center, which is located at the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate, after completing a quick background check.

Directions and database of cemeteries can be found at https://fortdrum.isportsman.net/Cemeteries.aspx. For more information, contact Fort Drum Public Affairs at 315-772-9043 or email katherine.e.wright12.civ@army.mil