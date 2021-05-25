Fort Drum to observe quiet hours on Memorial Day

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division have released plans to observe the day of remembrance.

According to Fort Drum officials, the military base will be observing quiet hours for Memorial Day on May 31, 2021.

These hours will allow anyone to visit cemeteries located on the ranges, post or memorial park.

Those wishing to visit cemeteries can do so by obtaining a pass from the visitor control center located outside Cerjan Gate.

Fort Drum’s Memorial Day quiet hours will be effective from 8 a.m. to sunset