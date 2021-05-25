Fort Drum to observe quiet hours on Memorial Day

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fort Drum 2014_1399851448263068801

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division have released plans to observe the day of remembrance.

According to Fort Drum officials, the military base will be observing quiet hours for Memorial Day on May 31, 2021.

These hours will allow anyone to visit cemeteries located on the ranges, post or memorial park.

Those wishing to visit cemeteries can do so by obtaining a pass from the visitor control center located outside Cerjan Gate.

Fort Drum’s Memorial Day quiet hours will be effective from 8 a.m. to sunset

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story