FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new agreement will allow the 10th Mountain Division to support local Coast Guard search and rescue missions.

According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, the 10th Mountain Division and the U.S. Coast Guard’s Ninth District have signed a memorandum of understanding for search and rescue helicopter assistance.

This will allow Fort Drum’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade to support the Coast Guard with overwater search efforts across the North Country through the two local U.S. Coast Guard stations in Alexandria Bay and Oswego.

“Fort Drum’s location provides the potential for timelier rescue efforts and enhances the training and readiness of both organizations,” 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Commander Colonel Travis L. McIntosh, said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Ninth District to be able to support the North Country that has supported us so well over the years”

Specifically, when the Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue mission, HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from Charlie Company DUSTOFF, 3rd Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, will now be able to assist in Search and Rescue operations by utilizing installed forward-looking infrared systems.

This will allow military personnel to locate missing persons or vessels and relay location information to responding U.S. Coast Guard personnel.

The U.S. Coast Guard and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade are set to hold a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the partnership on Thursday, March 16.