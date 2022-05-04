FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Recreational activities will not be permitted on portions of the Fort Drum military installation this weekend.

Fort Drum Natural Resources confirmed on May 4 that Fort Drum’s entire training area will be closed for recreation on Sunday, May 8.

Typically, these training areas are open to hunting, fishing, trapping and other recreational uses such as hiking or walking for those with a Recreational Access Pass.

A map of all training areas can be found on Fort Drum’s website.