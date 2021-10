FORT DRUM, NY – MAY 18: The 10th Mountain Division soldiers prepare to board a Blackhawk helicopter while on a training mission for future deployments on May 18, 2016 at Fort Drum, New York. Although most U.S. combat forces have been withdrawn from the continuing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the troops are on near-constant training exercises for future conflicts. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Certain areas on the Fort Drum military installment will be closed starting next week.

Fort Drum Natural Resources confirmed that Fort Drum training areas will be closed for recreation beginning on Monday, November 1, 2021.

This is due to planned military training within these areas. Recreationists have been asked by Fort Drum officials to plan accordingly.

This closure will remain in effect through Wednesday, November 10, 2021.