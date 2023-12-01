FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers and families were given an early Christmas gift on the first day of December.

Fort Drum Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted its annual Trees for Troops event at the Peak on December 1 and December 2. This distributed 500 free trees to soldiers and their families.

“It’s all about, you know, advancing the Christmas spirit. And it also saves a little bit of money during the holidays, which is nice,” For Drum FMWR Marketing Manager Kirk Davis expressed. “A lot of our soldiers either are deployed, they’ve got family members who can’t be home for the holidays.”

The first day of the distribution was specifically junior ranking soldiers and their families. This assisted many younger military families, including Robert and Adrianna Davis.

“This is our first tree together. So it’ll be really nice to be able to decorate,” the Davis’ said. “It’s our first year married and my family’s coming up for Christmas, so it’ll be nice to have a nice tree for them to all sit around and open presents.”

For many soldiers, home may be further than a plane ride away this holiday season. So these trees also symbolize comfort in their home away from home.

Peter and Desirea Elatico will celebrate the holidays from Fort Drum this year with their young daughter. The couple is originally from Guam and are unable to fly home.

“It’s really sweet. Kind of brings the family together and decorating for the holidays,” The Elatico’s said with their new tree.

The second day of the distribution was for soldiers above an E-6 rank. Davis said the goal was to give back to those who serve.

“This is kind of a reminder, a little closer to home for the Christmas holiday,” Davis expressed. “With a nice live tree that they can put into the family housing here. Even the soldiers, you know, will put them up in their barracks. So it’s a great event for them to decorate the tree and kind of remember holidays in the past.”

Trees were donated by Christmas tree farms from across the country.