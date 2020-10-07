Fort Drum updates COVID-19 travel order, lifts restrictions to four counties

Paul Steven Ghiringhelli Sign welcomes motorists entering Fort Drum at the Iraqi Freedom Gate. To avoid rush-hour delays this summer at this gate, installation officials urge commuters to use the Mount Belvedere Gate, accessible from Watertown by Route 283 or from Interstate 81 by Route 342, or the 45th Infantry Division Gate, roughly two miles south of U.S. Route 11 traveling on Route 26 South.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have provided and update on the current travel restrictions for Fort Drum personnel.

Fort Drum Officials issued an updated Appendix A to General Order 1E, listing new travel guidance for the fall. The order was officially updated on October 1, 2020.

According to officials, all soldiers are required to remain within the 350-miles radius surrounding the installation. Additional restrictions added to the order within the radius include:

Erie County, NY

Nassau County, NY

New York City, NY

Suffolk County, NY

Hampden County, NY

Essex County, NJ

Allegheny County, PA

Philadelphia County, PA

Washington District of Columbia

Canada

However, Officials lifted travel restrictions to Albany, Monroe, Onondaga and Oneida counties. An updated map is detailed below:

