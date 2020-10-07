Fort Drum updates COVID-19 travel order, lifts restrictions to four counties

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have provided and update on the current travel restrictions for Fort Drum personnel.
Fort Drum Officials issued an updated Appendix A to General Order 1E, listing new travel guidance for the fall. The order was officially updated on October 1, 2020.
According to officials, all soldiers are required to remain within the 350-miles radius surrounding the installation. Additional restrictions added to the order within the radius include:
- Erie County, NY
- Nassau County, NY
- New York City, NY
- Suffolk County, NY
- Hampden County, NY
- Essex County, NJ
- Allegheny County, PA
- Philadelphia County, PA
- Washington District of Columbia
- Canada
However, Officials lifted travel restrictions to Albany, Monroe, Onondaga and Oneida counties. An updated map is detailed below:
