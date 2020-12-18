Fort Drum visited by Santa at ‘Night of Lights’ event for service-members

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to COVID-19 Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes had to cancel an annual holiday event, but still were able to spread holiday cheer.

On December 9, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes held their first “Night of Lights” for families on the military base. This event was in place of their annual “Home for the Holidays” event, which gathers local service-members during the holiday months.





Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes’ “Night of Lights”, December 9, 2020 (photo: FDMCH)

FDMCH hosted “Night of Lights,” and saw over 300 vehicles drive through their seven decorated locations. Themes for decorated locations included were gingerbread, a Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Workshop.

Additionally, families were also greeted by a familiar face, Santa Claus, as he waved to those driving through.

FDMCH Project Director Megan Klosner shared her pride in helping to spread holiday magic amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Being able to provide this successful event for our families is an honor for our entire Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes team. We understand the challenges this year has brought, but being able to provide a little bit of joy this holiday season and to see the smiling faces as they came through the event is what it is all about. I want to personally thank our team and post organizations that came together to help us spread holiday cheer and make this a truly special event for our service members and families. Our overall mission is to provide communities where our military families live, work and thrive, and this event is a testament to our continued commitment to do just that.” Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes Project Director Megan Klosner

