FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heavy noise levels will be coming from the Fort Drum military base this week, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs.

On November 29, the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing began aviation training at Fort Drum, which includes heavy bomb drops.

According to Public Affairs, community members can expect elevated noise levels from this training, especially those who live or work near Range 48 in the training areas.

Explosions may be heard in these areas on November 30, in the afternoon and evening on December 1 and again on December 6.

Those with a noise issue or other matter regarding the training are asked to contact the 174th Attack Wing Public Affairs at 1-800-228-3567.