FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Military activity will be higher than usual starting next week in the North Country.

Beginning October 11, the 10th Mountain Division will once again execute Moutain Peak, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs.

Mountain Peak is considered to be one of the largest military training exercises on Fort Drum. Training focuses on collective warfighting skills such as convoy movements, setting up field sites, soldiering tasks, command and control and air-assault operations.

The training will involve units within the 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Members of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade and 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade will also provide support.

Public Affairs advised that due to the large number of soldiers, vehicles, airframes and support required for this training, increased activity, helicopter traffic and noise levels within the area are expected.

Mountain Peak is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, October 22.