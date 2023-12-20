FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The start of winter for Fort Drum soldiers means some may be dealing snow for the first time.

The Fort Drum website is offering winter resources and tips for first-timers to the cold and snow of Northern New York. These tips come from the base’s Garrison Safety Office.

The Safety staff has prepared some tips to help you transition to the wintry wonderland that soldiers will call home while stationed at the base.

There are clickable pictures on the website that offers detailed tips on how to handle everything from shoveling, to winter clothes, walking safety and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The website can be reached by entering https://home.army.mil/drum/about/Garrison/safety-office/winter-safety-reources.