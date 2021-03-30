Fort Drum welcomes new Deputy Commanding General- Support with Mountain Salute

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A ceremony was held on the Fort Drum installment on Tuesday to welcome the 10th Mountain Division’s newest Deputy Commanding General- Support.

Colonel Lori L. Robinson was honored by members of the 10th Mountain Division Light Infantry and Fort Drum with a Mountain Salute at the Memorial on the military base.

Members of the 10th Mountain Division band played the National Anthem prior to Col. Robinson’s introduction led by 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commanding General Major General Mennes.

According to Fort Drum, Col. Robinson is originally from Paterson, New Jersey. She has served in a variety of aviation assignments both domestically and overseas; including four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Colonel Robinson most recently served as the Military Deputy Director, HQDA G8, Program Analysis and Evaluation Directorate at the Pentagon.

She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Aerospace, from the United States Military Academy, a Masters of Public Administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a Masters of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Her military awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Ribbon, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Citation, Combat Action Badge, Senior Army Aviator Badge, Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.

