FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has a new garrison commander.

On July 20 at the Fort Drum Commons, Colonel James Zacchino, Jr. relinquished command of the garrison to Colonel Matthew Meyer.

Col. Zacchino has served as the garrison commander at Fort Drum since July 19, 2021.

The garrison side of Fort Drum is focused on generating, rapidly deploying and sustaining forces to meet national security requirements. It also helps care for the soldiers, families and civilians.

Col. Meyer comes to Fort Drum from the Army War College. He previously served on the Commanding General’s staff of the First Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Washington from 2020 to 2022. He also commanded the 1-501st Infantry Battalion in Anchorage Alaska from 2018 to 2020.

Both leaders attended the ceremony with their families, Col. Zacchino with his wife Maria and son James, and Col. Meyer with his wife Laura and three children, Drew, Hannah and Faith.

