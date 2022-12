LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum woman was arrested following an alleged theft at the Walmart in LeRay, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Airyhana Jonas allegedly tried leaving the retail store with $794.29 worth of stolen merchandise on Friday night.

Jonas was charged with petit larceny and issued a ticket to appear in court in January.