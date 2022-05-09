FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has reopened its youth center.

This was confirmed by Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation officials as the center announced its expanded hours of operation.

Effective immediately, the Youth Center will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

But starting June 27, the Youth Center will expand its hours to 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week. The Center will remain closed on the weekend.

The Fort Drum Youth Center is located in Building 10788, Chapel Drive on the Fort Drum military installation.