Fort Drum youth center to reopen September 8

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — In preparation for school reopening next week, the Fort Drum FMWR has announced a reopening date for their youth center.

The Youth Center will officially reopen their doors on August 8, 2020, and remain open Mondays through Fridays 1p.m. to 6 pm.

Anticipated programs open to all visitors this fall will include homework assistance, technology labs, cooking, fine arts, crafts, coding, robotics and 3D printing. All listed programs will be led by staff members at the youth center.

The center is open to all youth in grade 6 through 12. Membership is free of charge as long as individuals are registered with CYS.

For more information, Fort Drum FMWR encourages individuals to call (315) 772-6719.

