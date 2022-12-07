FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s annual Christmas tree giveaway was announced in a Facebook post on the 10th Mountain Division’s page.

Fort Drum FMWR, in conjunction with the Spirit of Christmas Foundation, will be giving out one Christmas tree per family.

The trees are first come, first serve and recipients must provide their own tie-down materials.

Patrons are asked to only attend on the appropriate date and time listed below:

E-1 through E-5 on December 9 from 9 a.m. to noon;

E-6 and above on December 9 from noon to 4 p.m.; and

All Department of Defense ID Cardholders on December 10 from 9 a.m. until gone.

Pick-up is at the back parking lot behind Main Post Chapel, Bldg 10785 Chapel Dr.

Department of Defense ID is required at the time of pick-up. More information is available by calling 315-772-7864.