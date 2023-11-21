FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — More Fort Drum soldiers will deploy in 2024, according to a U.S. Senator.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited the 10th Mountain Division on November 21.

During her visit, she met with spouses of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, whose soldiers are currently deployed to the Middle East.

The U.S. Senator also spoke with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, who according to Sen. Gillibrand, will also deploy to the Middle East in 2024.

“A lot of these service members will be deploying to places like Kuwait and Syria and all across the globe that will help us stand with our allies in the Middle East,” Senator Gillibrand confirmed.

Gillibrand discussed the deployment with 10th CAB leadership, including Brigade Commander Colonel Christopher Clyde. She also addressed a group of soldiers and viewed several aircraft that are used within the brigade.

“I was able to inspect some of the aircraft that our service members use,” Gillibrand explained. “And as you can see, these are state-of-the-art warfighting equipment that really takes enormous expertise to pilot, man and use properly. And I’m very impressed with everything they’re doing here at Fort Drum.”

The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s last deployment was concluded in 2020. Soldiers were deployed to Afghanistan for 10 months

Over 5,000 soldiers currently serve within the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade which trains at the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.