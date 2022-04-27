WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum’s economic impact on Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties was estimated at almost $2 billion last year, according to the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization.

The organization has released its Economic Impact report which focused on the direct, indirect, and induced impacts of Fort Drum spending for the Federal Fiscal year which ended on September 30 of 2021. The report estimated that Fort Drum’s 2021 economic impact totaled approximately $1.96 billion in the tri-county region.

The number accounts for Fort Drum’s direct spending of $1.54 billion in the regional economy plus an additional indirect and induced impact of $421 million which was calculated by Advocate Drum’s model. 2021’s report shows a 7% increase over last year’s impact which totaled $1.83 billion.

Fort Drum’s direct impacts were comprised of payroll for military and civilian on-post employees which includes contract workers, and non-payroll spending to vendors providing foods and services at Fort Drum. The model showed that this directly affected 19,568 military and civilian personnel employed at Fort Drum in 2021.

Indirect impacts were considered the additional, off-post jobs and income supported by Fort Drum’s purchasing of services and supplies from businesses within the region. The model estimated that Fort Drum’s spending supported 6,340 jobs in the larger regional economy.

Fort Drum’s induced impacts are defined as the re-spending of wages associated with both direct and indirect jobs. For example, after workers associated with Fort Drum spend their income, it benefits businesses and other employment opportunities within the region.

CEO at Jefferson County Economic Development and Advocate Drum board member David J. Zembiec explained how the model accounts for more than just those employed at Fort Drum.

“In order to understand the full economic impact of that spending on the three-county region, you have to understand the additional economic activity that spending generates and the jobs that spending supports,” Zembiec said. “We enter the numbers reported by Fort Drum into a model developed just for that purpose.”

According to the model, the 25,908 jobs accounted for 23.6% of the region’s wage earners. It also showed that 23,938 of the job holders resided in Jefferson County, 1,229 were from Lewis County, 465 lived in St. Lawrence County and 277 were from outside of the tri-county area.

Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann, III highlighted how the report showcased the importance of Fort Drum to the local economy.

“The economic impact of Fort Drum in our tri-county region, as displayed through this most recent annual update, provides tremendous insight on the significant and extremely positive role the base has on our greater ‘North Country’ community,” Hagemann said. “The soldiers and families of the 10th Mountain Division have always played an integral role in continuing our growth and development. The results of this report clearly demonstrate that fact once again.”

The first fiscal year the data was collected was in 1988, and since then Fort Drum has contributed more than $30 billion dollars to the area’s economy. The full Economic Impact Statement for 2021 can be found here.