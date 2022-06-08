FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Magrath Gym on the Fort Drum military installation has temporarily closed one of its parking lots.

According to Fort Drum officials, Magrath’s front parking lot will be closed for construction beginning on Monday, June 13.

However, parking will still be available behind the gym and in the overflow parking lot on Korengal Valley Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and follow detour signs during the construction period.

Construction is expected to be completed at the front parking lot by June 30. This date may change depending on weather conditions.