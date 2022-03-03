FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A group of Fort Drum soldiers have been training… in the kitchen.

Fort Drum Public Affairs has confirmed that the Fort Drum Culinary Arts Team is competing at the 46th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee in Virginia.

The Team includes a team captain, team manager, five student chefs and five professional chefs who will compete in this “mystery basket-style” event. It is set to challenge soldiers to create culinary masterpieces with “surprise” ingredients to compete for titles such as “Armed Forces Chef of the Year.”

Each chef is given 30 minutes to brainstorm and three and a half hours to prepare and present four portions of a four-course meal consisting of a hot appetizer, salad, entree and dessert.

Specialist Alexander Combs is one of the soldiers from Fort Drum competing for a top title. Although he has only been cooking four-course menus for a few weeks, he said he is excited about the challenge.

“I love this concept,” Spc. Combs said in a press release from Fort Drum. “I get to learn something new every time. I may get a brand new meat I’ve never cooked with before, and I have three hours to figure out how to put it on a plate. For me, that’s a huge learning adventure, and I love it.”

Combs earned his spot on the Fort Dum Culinary Arts team after he won the title of Fort Drum Junior Chef of the Year.

Fort Drum said that this training exercise will be Combs’ first time working alongside an apprentice, who help chefs retrieve ingredients, with prep work and maintain cleanliness in the workstation.

“It is a bit of a teeter-totter process, because I am supposed to be teaching Pfc. Peyton Piver what I am doing, while I am doing it,” he said. “But at the same time, when I am in the middle of cooking a four-course menu, I don’t always have the time to explain everything that is going on at the moment.”

The additional soldiers who will represent the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum include Sergeant Jodi Palmer, Sergeant Gianoah Miller, Corporal Christopher Ramirez, Specialist Jennifer Payan, Specialist Debelin James, Specialist Alexander Combs, Specialist Frederic Benson, Private First Class Marlene Otero, Private First Class Irwin Shape, Private First Class Peyton Piver, Private Ingrid Clemente, Specialist Tiffany Francis, Private First Class Alex Bagnasco Alvarez, Private First Class Thomas Hubbell, Private First Class Wyatt Waughn, Private First Class Alexander Alvarez and Private Javier Rivera.

The Joint Culinary Training Exercise began on Wednesday, March 2 and will conclude on Wednesday, March 11 at Fort Lee, Virginia.