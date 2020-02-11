Fostering Futures holding foster parenting informational session in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County will host a Foster Parenting Informational Session on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the New Testament Church in Massena.

The Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County Program provides temporary care for children who are currently unable to live with their birth families or guardians. This allows children who may have been neglected, abused, have behavioral challenges, or special needs, the opportunity to have a traditional family setting, attend public school, and be an active member of the community.

All foster parents will receive extensive training and have access to 24-hour-on-call and crisis response services. This allows the family to work as a team with the Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County Program to help prepare a child for adoption, or to be returned to their birth family.

Anyone interested in learning more about foster parenting, adoption, respite services and the Fostering Futures Program is welcome to attend.

