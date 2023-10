WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A missing Watertown juvenile has that disappeared for over a week has been found.

In an announcement, the Watertown City Police said that 15-year-old Jeanelle Barker has been found safe. She disappeared from the 800 block of Morrison Street on Friday, October 20.

The announcement offered no further details at this time, but thanked the public for their assistance.