Four Clarkson professors to lead discussions at North Country environmental summit

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Clarkson University has announced that four faculty members will take on roles in “The North Country Art, Land and Environment Summit.”

The virtual summit will take place this fall during September and October. Community members from the St. Lawrence Watershed region will direct an online series centered around the climate crisis.

Associate Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering Shane Rogers will serve as a panelist in ” Rivers, Water & Life” on September 9 at 6:30 p.m.

“The Environmental Future of the St. Lawrence Watershed” will be moderated by Associate Professor of Political Science Stephen Bird on September 30 at 6:30 p.m. Professor and Chair of Biology Michael Twiss and Langen, among others, will serve as panelists.

Additional discussions include:

“Food Sovereignty in the Time of COVID-19,” September 16 at 6:30 p.m.

“Environmental Justice in the North Country,” September 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The concluding address and film screening will take place October 2 at 6:30 p.m. where the directors of “Burning or Breathing” will discuss the protection of global watersheds.

According to the summits website, the summit will use art and conversation to present local environmental solutions.

The summit will feature a series of outdoor exhibitions and online panel discussions.

The full schedule can be found on the North Country Environment website, and the virtual series will be live streamed by the Weave News and Extinction Rebellion.

