Four colleges in St. Lawrence County collaborate for safe reopening

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the four colleges in St. Lawrence County have begun their reopening processes, they have worked closely with the county’s Board of Health and Public Health Department.

St. Lawrence County Public Health released that Clarkson University, St. Lawrence University, SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam have created this collaboration in order to ensure a safe return for students and the surrounding communities.

According to SLCPH, all have implemented testing programs to decrease the possibility of a student arriving to campus with COVID 19, and to rapidly identify any infections. Several cycles of testing have been scheduled to help rule out any active infections with the arriving students.

Additionally, testing will be conducted throughout the semester as part of a surveillance program. These testing programs were not mandated by New York State. Any positive tests received will be counted in St. Lawrence County COVID-19 rates, and upon retrieval contact tracing will be conducted immediately.

The college’s also will utilize the “Five Pillars of Prevention;” encouraging mask use, physical distancing, handwashing, isolation when sick and reduced travel.

For more information on how all four are working to protect the safety of the St. Lawrence County communities, visit the Associated Colleges of St. Lawrence Valley website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.