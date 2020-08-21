4 drug overdoses within 24 hours in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health Service has confirmed a substantial spike in drug overdoses over the last 24 hours.

The health service is alerting any individuals using drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin that they could contains lethal amounts of the toxin fentanyl.

There have been 21 confirmed overdose deaths for 2020 in Jefferson County.

Nineteen of these confirmed deaths are due to opioids, 17 of which have been attributed specifically to the opioid fentanyl. An additional three suspected overdose fatalities are now pending toxicology report confirmation.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service, Jefferson County Department of Community Services, and the Alliance for Better Communities are encouraging the use of community substance abuse resources, including:

Anchor Recovery Center of NNY: 315-836-3460

Credo Community Center for Treatment of Addictions: 315-788-1530

ACR Health: (315) 785-8222 Samaritan Addiction Services: 315-779-5060

Samaritan Medical Center – Social Worker on Call: 315-785-4516

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Northern Regional Center for Independent Living: 315-785-8703 business hours; and 315-785-8708 nights and weekends.

Mobile Crisis Jefferson County: 315-782-2327 of 315-777-9681

Hope Line: 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text 46736

To receive Naloxone training and free kits, contact Credo, ACR Health, or the Anchor Recovery Center of NNY.

